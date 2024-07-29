The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: Ross McDonald/SNS Group)

Falkirk handed home tie against Premiership’s Heart of Midlothian in last 16 of Premier Sports Cup after draw pairs boss John McGlynn with former club.

Falkirk have been handed a home tie against Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 following Sunday afternoon’s second round draw.

John McGlynn’s injury-hit side stormed to a 4-0 win over local rivals Stenhousemuir to seal top spot in Group B over the weekend despite being third seeds before a ball was kicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the big reward for the Bairns – and ex-Hearts manager McGlynn – is a Westfield showdown against Steven Naismith’s Jam Tarts, who will play European group stage football this campaign, having sealed third spot last term in the top-flight.

Falkirk boss and ex-Hearts gaffer John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The second-round tie will be played at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, August 17 at 3pm with Premier Sports streaming matches live via their online platform.

A second-half Sean Clare penalty sealed the Jambos’ place in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup when the sides last met in a competitive fixture back in 2020.

Budget boost?

McGlynn has made no secret of his lack of funds to bring in any new signings – but that could change now his Falkirk side have sealed a second-round spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns’ coffers will be boosted by at least £60,000 by reaching the last 16, and that is just the prize money if they lost against Hearts.