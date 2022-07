John McGlynn’s side will now travel to the city of discovery next month, with the match at the Kilmac Stadium scheduled for the midweek of August 30/31.

The date of the fixture is subject to TV selections.

Falkirk earned their place in the last 16 after beating Clyde 1-0 yesterday to top their group – which featured Hibs and Greenock Morton.

The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: SNS Group/Alan Harvey/SPFL)