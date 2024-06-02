Premier Sports Cup: Fixtures confirmed as Falkirk and Stenhousemuir set to meet on final day of Group B

The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: Ross McDonald/SNS Group)

Falkirk will meet local rivals Stenhousemuir on the final matchday of the Premier Sports Cup group stages in Group B.

Following confirmation of the fixture list from the SPFL last week, both clubs – who won their respective leagues last term – can now look forward to the competitive campaign getting underway in July.

The opening matchday takes place on Saturday, July 13 and both district teams enjoy home comfort. The Bairns take on Premiership newcomers Dundee United while Gary Naysmith’s Warriors host Highland League winners Buckie Thistle.

The Warriors then travel to Tannadice three days later to take on United under the lights while Falkirk travel to fellow Championship outfit Ayr United.

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir last met in 2018 - with the Warriors winning 4-2 at Ochilview in the Scottish Cup third round (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Saturday, July 20 sees John McGlynn’s men then face a four trip to Buckie’s Victoria Park while Stenhousemuir aren’t in action until the Tuesday night when they host Scott Brown’s Ayr side.

Both sides then meet on Saturday, July 27 in Falkirk to round off the group stage.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Heart of Midlothian, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and current holders Rangers in the last 16 on the weekend of August 17/18.

After being drawn against each other in the Premier Sports Cup, the proposed friendly tie between Stenhousemuir and Falkirk that was organised for Saturday, July 6 in order to commemorate the Ochilview club’s 140th anniversary campaign has subsequently been cancelled.

Falkirk lost 1-0 against Jim Goodwin’s United team last season in the group stages, and eventually didn’t make it out of Group B despite picking up a solid eight points, seeing them finish as one of the worst-off second-placed sides.

Stenhousemuir finished fourth in Group A having only picked up three points from their four outings – although that victory was a famous one, coming against Premiership St Johnstone on the opening day of the campaign at Ochilview. Euan O’Reilly grabbed the goal that day as the Warriors secured a 1-0 victory.

Saturday fixtures for Falkirk and Stenhousemuir kick-off at 3pm while Tuesday ties take place at 7.45pm.

Full Group B fixture list

Saturday July 13

Falkirk v Dundee United (3.00pm)Stenhousemuir v Buckie Thistle (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 16Ayr United v Falkirk (7.45pm)Dundee United v Stenhousemuir (7.45pm)

Saturday July 20Buckie Thistle v Falkirk (3.00pm)Dundee United v Ayr United (Premier Sports, 5.15pm)

Tuesday July 23Buckie Thistle v Dundee United (8.00pm)Stenhousemuir v Ayr United (7.45pm)

Saturday July 27Ayr United v Buckie Thistle (3.00pm)Falkirk v Stenhousemuir (3.00pm)

Record prize money revealed

The SPFL last week announced record prize and TV money of over £3.5 million for the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup – an increase of 14 per cent on the 2023/24 competition.

Next season’s cup winners will pocket £400,000 while each participating club will receive at least £30,000.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: “We are pleased to be able to announce the schedule and TV selections for the group stage of next season’s Premier Sports Cup and very much look forward to the tournament kicking off in mid-July.

