Premier Sports Cup draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Hearts in round of 16
Falkirk have been handed a home tie against Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 following Sunday afternoon’s second round draw.
John McGlynn’s injury-hit side stormed to a 4-0 win over local rivals Stenhousemuir to seal top spot in Group B over the weekend despite being third seeds before a ball was kicked.
And the big reward for the Bairns – and ex-Hearts manager McGlynn – is a Westfield showdown against Steven Naismith’s Jam Tarts, who will play European group stage football this campaign, having sealed third spot last term in the top-flight.
The second-round tie will be played at the Falkirk Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, August 17 with matches subject to live TV picks by Premier Sports.
A second-half Sean Clare penalty sealed the Jambos’ place in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup when the sides last met in a competitive fixture back in 2020.
Budget boost?
McGlynn has made no secret of his lack of funds to bring in any new signings – but that could change now his Falkirk side have sealed a second-round spot.
The Bairns’ coffers will be boosted by at least £60,000 by reaching the last 16, and that is just the prize money if they lost against Hearts.
A healthy home crowd and a sold out away end added to that figure should give the boss hope that he can add to his squad heading into the Championship campaign.
