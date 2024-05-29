Premier Sports Cup draw: District duo Falkirk and Stenhousemuir set to meet in Group B

The Premier Sports Cup draw has been made - with Falkirk being paired with Stenhousmuir (Photo: SNS Group)

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir will meet in this year’s Premier Sports Cup group stages following Wednesday afternoon’s draw.

The district duo, who both won the League One and League Two titles respectively last term, are already set to face each other in a special friendly match – although that now may be in doubt as it is scheduled to take place just a week before the group stages kick off.

Joining the pair in Group B is top seeds Dundee United, who returned to Premiership under Jim Goodwin having secured the second tier title last season.

The Bairns met the Terrors at the same stage during last year’s competition in Falkirk with the visitors edging out a 1-0 victory.

Scott Brown’s Ayr United are also in the group alongside Highland League winners Buckie Thistle – who were one of three non-SPFL clubs invited into the competition.

A fixture list and TV selections are yet to be confirmed following yesterday’s draw but group games will be played from the middle of July.

The first group stage fixtures are set to begin on the weekend of July 13/14, with further group stage matchdays on July 16/17, July 20/21, July 23/24 and July 27/28.

Once the group stages have been played, the competition moves into a knockout format and begins with the quarter-finals on the weekend of September 21/22.