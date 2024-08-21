Premier Sports Cup: Date, kick-off time and TV details confirmed for Falkirk's quarter-final trip to Celtic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details have been revealed for Falkirk’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie with Celtic next month.

The Bairns sealed a trip to Parkhead to face the Premiership title-holders after defeating fellow top-flight side Hearts 2-0 last weekend – and they will be shown live on TV by the host broadcaster on Premier Sports 1.

John McGlynn’s side will round off the final eight stage of the league cup competition, travelling to Glasgow’s East End on Sunday, September 22, with kick-off at 3pm.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney has confirmed that the club have requested the opportunity to sell the maximum away ticket allocation available.

The Bairns are off to Parkhead next month to take on Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side (Photo: Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

And that could see 2,500 Bairns making the trip to Celtic Park, with the initial allocation set at 1,800.

The other quarter-final ties see Motherwell host Dundee United on the Friday night, with Aberdeen hosting The Spartans on the Saturday evening.

Rangers play Dundee at the same time (5.30pm) with that tie, at an unknown venue, also being shown live on TV. The other two ties are being streamed live.