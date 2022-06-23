Pre-season friendlies: Falkirk announce Stranraer clash; Warriors kick-off with Berwick Rangers trip

The club has slashed pricing for the game, with tickets just £5 for all categories across the stadium for the 7.30pm kick-off.

Online sales will begin this week, but pay-at-the-gate will also be available on the night.

The Stair Park side, managed by Jamie Hamill, finished sixth in the fourth tier on 47 points from 36 games played.

The Kevin McAllister stand's grand opening will be on Friday night against Killie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Last weekend they beat Cumbernauld Colts 5-0 at Broadwood with the goals coming from James Hilton, Scott Robertson, Trialist and a double from Josh Walker.

On Saturday, they face Ayr United in a behind closed doors match.

Falkirk will begin their friendly schedule tomorrow night against Kilmarnock, in a match that will also celebrate the grand opening of the Kevin McAllister Stand.

That one kicks-off at 7.30pm also, with tickets still on sale.

John McGlynn's side will play Stranraer in their second pre-season friendly (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A club spokesperson reminded supporters: “Cash turnstiles will still be in operation in the North Stand and in the Kevin McAllister Stand.

“The Westfield Cafe will be reserved for Kevin McAllister and his family along with former players and club partners.

“Due to Zippo’s Circus currently taking place at the Stadium, the Grangemouth Road entrance will be closed to all traffic. Parking is available by permit only.”

Stenhousemuir will begin their pre-season with a trip to Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Berwick Rangers this weekend.

The Warriors face Berwick Rangers on Saturday afternoon (Dave Johnston/Alba)

Stephen Swift’s side kick-off in the Borders at 3pm on Saturday, before playing two closed-door friendlies at Ochilview.