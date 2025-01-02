Potential investment in Falkirk FC: High bar is set by Bairns' board after 'uptick in interest'

24-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium, Brockville Bar. Falkirk FC AGM 2024. Falkirk FC board of directors Stuart Adam, Keith Gourlay, Mark Whittet, Nigel Serafini, Bob Leishman and Tom Angus.

After an “uptick in interest from potential investors” thanks to Falkirk’s continued success on and off the park – club chiefs have allayed any fears that future investment activity could see the Bairns move away from a balanced ownership model that puts fans first.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager John McGlynn has led Falkirk to top the top of the William Hill Championship table, and the club off the park is soaring commercially with crowds continually on the rise to back the Bairns’ title bid in 2025.

And that feel-good factor is being noticed by potential investors, however the board are very much sticking by their mandate that Falkirk ‘remains fan owned under a balanced ownership or three-legged stool model’ – although they are open to listening to credible proposals that ‘share the correct vision.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, a board spokesperson said: “We field a wide, wide range of inquiries from potential investors.

"Many are speculative - people offering to broker deals or wanting a specific role, for example youth development.

"As a club, we're growing rapidly and are seen as the most exciting club in the country.

"The style of football, atmosphere at games, and growing brand means that people want to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are several considerations before we take an investor forward. First and foremost, any investor has to be good for the club.

"Of course, the ideal investor is a Falkirk fan who won Euromillions.

“But absent that, we dig deep on investors' motivation. Not all are motivated by profit.

"Some want the kick of being involved in football, seeing developing a club as a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it's not just about money, but what qualities they bring.

"They have to share our vision of growing the club - getting to the Premiership and staying there, rebuilding the academy, delivering a training base and a fourth stand - and be prepared to back it.

"The finance and ownership profile also has to fit. We won't sell a major part of the club on the cheap.

"Falkirk fans have invested too much money, effort and emotion to allow that to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to learn lessons from the past when unsuitable investors nearly took control of our club.

“We won't reject out of hand someone wanting majority ownership, but the bar will be very high, both financially and in terms of their motivation, vision and assurances they’ll offer fans.”

Falkirk has been fan owned since the Falkirk Supporters Society gained over 25 per cent of the club’s shareholding in 2023 thanks to be involved as the pilot project of the Scottish Government’s Fan Bank scheme.

The loan to FSS allowed the purchase of 875,000 shares, giving the supporters’ society a majority stake of the club and small shareholders around one third ownership, with medium and larger shareholders groups also owning a third each as part of the three-legged-stool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FSS members have invested over £600,000 in Falkirk since 2021 and are continuing to fund the squad to the tune of over £135,000 this season.

This fan-first model does put the Bairns in a disadvantaged position compared to other club’s with “sugar daddies” and big backers, and that is something the board admit they are aware of.

"Fan ownership of course has its limitations,” they said. “We don't have someone with deep pockets to bail us out if there's an emergency, so we focus on managing the club well and growing it sustainably.

“We're vulnerable to competition from clubs with sugar daddies or big influxes of cash, for example clubs relegated from the Premiership with their parachute payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recent Championship winners have lost serious cash in the process, and we can’t do that.

“But we equally don't see the club being owned entirely by an individual as being healthy, which is why the FSS's 25 per cent shareholding has been baked in.

"Whatever happens, our shareholders will make the final decision.

"The board will take any credible proposition which we think is in the club's best interests to our shareholders, which includes of course the FSS and Patrons’ Group, as well as hundreds of other Falkirk fans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, heading into 2025, the board are looking forward to another exciting 12 months with the second half of the season underway.

"We won't make any predictions and jinx it,” they said. "John (McGlynn) and Paul (Smith) wouldn’t have that!

"We've made an excellent start so we can only hope that continues.

"John and Paul have been able to keep the squad together, which is excellent and a testament to them as leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now have at least 15 players signed-up for next season, and several more beyond next season. That shows players are enjoying their time at Falkirk.

"Off the field, we're starting to plan for next season, looking at budgets and starting to think about things like season ticket pricing.

"It's obviously difficult to plan as we don't yet know which division we'll be in. We'll have contingencies for all scenarios.

“But it's fair to say that season tickets will likely go on sale in May.

"Prices have been held for two years so will likely go up, but we won't be outrageous and will look to maintain flexible payment schemes and the right deals for families.”