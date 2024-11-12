Popular podcast Falkirk Daft's live show helps coin in cash for Maggie's Forth Valley

Falkirk Daft duo Ross Wayne and John McInally pose with a cheque for £2,450 presented at Maggie’s Forth Valley centre in Larbert after their recent ‘pre-derby’ show (Photo: Submitted)

Popular podcast Falkirk Daft recently raised £2,450 for Maggie’s Forth Valley by hosting a live event at Melville Street venue Behind the Wall.

Falkirk FC supporters turned out for the football podcast’s pre-derby show which was hosted by regular duo Ross Wayne and John McInally.

Over 200 fans coined in the cash for the Larbert-based centre via a auction on the night before the Bairns’ 2-1 derby win over Dunfermline Athletic last month.

The pair said: “It is a phenomenal amount to raise for an amazing facility. We’re glad to do a wee bit for them. Our initial hopes were to raise around £1,000 so to hit over double that was brilliant.

"We’re already planning the next Falkirk Daft live show for the new year. Big thanks to go to Falkirk District Tartan Army, Falkirk FC’s kitman Chris McGill, Behind the Wall and everyone who came along on the night.”

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

“It costs on average £2,400 per day to run a Maggie's Centre and we are only able to open our doors free of charge, thanks to the generosity of individuals and organisations like Falkirk Daft,” a spokesperson for Maggie’s added.

Falkirk Daft also donated £500 to help with the continued running of Falkirk Women FC, who currently play in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship.