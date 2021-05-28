Plans for Celtic and Rangers B teams to join Lowland League officially approved

Celtic and rangers B teams will join the Lowland League for one season only (Pic: SNS)

The proposal was put forward to member clubs earlier this month where a majority of 11 voted in favour of the proposal, five against and one abstaining.

The announcement was met with an immediate backlash on social media as clubs were accused of voting the proposal through purely for money and that allowing the two teams to enter the pyramid at tier five, bypassing lower divisions such as the West and East of Scotland leagues, flew in the face of sporting integrity.

East Stirlingshire were on record as voting in favour of the plans while Bo’ness United were one of the five teams who stood against the proposal at the initial vote.

After that vote, the formal decision to admit the two teams was made on Thursday, May 27, at the league’s AGM.

League chairperson, George Fraser, said: “The member clubs have voted in favour of this proposal that was put to them earlier this month.

“Whilst it wasn’t unanimous the majority of member clubs are in favour of it and ultimately the members made the decision, which is only right in a democracy.

“Our Board will now get to work on moving forward with plans to get the new season started on July 17.”