PJ Morrison: Falkirk was the only place I wanted to go to after leaving Motherwell

The 24-year-old stopper had a short spell on loan at the Bairns back in 2020, where he saved a penalty on his debut and kept four clean sheets in eight appearances.

Now he wants to make the number one jersey his own.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “It will be really tough with Paddy Martin being here already and he had a good spell last season when he was playing.

PJ Morrison saved a penalty on his Falkirk debut when he came on as a substitute in his first spell at the club on loan (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“The competition is there and it is a case of working hard and making sure I do enough to get the shirt for that first game.

“After that, I need to make sure I hold on to it and apply myself in training the correct way every day.

“I need to establish myself as a goalkeeper that is first-choice and plays every week. The time for being a loanee filling in gaps is gone now if I want to make a name for myself.”

Having known he was going to depart the ‘Well, he added the move to Falkirk was one he had devised over a period of time.

“It was something that interested me a few months ago and I got in touch with Bobby Geddes, the goalkeeping coach at Falkirk, and made it clear I wanted to come back,” Morrison said.

“We have a good relationship and I really wanted this to be my next club after leaving Motherwell, which was something I knew was going to happen a few months ago.

“I have fond memories of my spell here on loan and it is a massive club, with a great manager in place now too.

“The signings that will come in will really boost the squad and it was an easy decision when I found out the interest was mutual.

“Being here before during the pandemic was difficult too and I want to experience the full support behind the team.”

Last season, Morrison spent the latter part of the campaign on loan at Brian Rice’s Alloa Athletic and played against the Bairns in a 2-1 victory for the Wasps.

“That was a great spell for me to gain match fitness and I played really well in those matches.