Picture special: Falkirk’s last nine league games against Dunfermline Athletic
x
By The Newsroom
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:44 pm
Ahead of this Saturday’s Dunfermline v Falkirk League One derby match at East End Park, we look back on the last nine league matches between the sides, which were all played at one level above, in the SPFL Championship.
Most Popular
-
1
Picture special: Falkirk’s last nine league games against Dunfermline Athletic
-
2
Scottish football fixtures: Clubs given green light to return after weekend postponement following Queen's death
-
3
'Our league form is not good enough' - Camelon boss Johnny Harvey hits out after 3-2 home defeat
-
4
Scottish football fixtures: SFA announce postponement of matches after Queen's death
-
5
History in the making as goalkeeper brothers Nicky and Jay Hogarth to face off at Falkirk v Alloa Athletic