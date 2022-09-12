News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Picture special: Falkirk’s last nine league games against Dunfermline Athletic

x

By The Newsroom
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:44 pm

Ahead of this Saturday’s Dunfermline v Falkirk League One derby match at East End Park, we look back on the last nine league matches between the sides, which were all played at one level above, in the SPFL Championship.

November 10, 2018: Dunfermline 0-1 Falkirk Manager Ray McKinnon (pictured) leads Bairns to away win thanks to Zak Rudden goal
April 13, 2019: Dunfermline 0-1 Falkirk Davis Keillor Dunn celebrates winning goal with team-mates
December 29, 2018: Falkirk 2-4 Dunfermline James Vincent scores fourth Dunfermline goal

Most Popular

October 6, 2018: Falkirk 0-2 Dunfermline Falkirk's Deimantas Petravicius is snuffed out (pictured) as Pars win thanks to goals by Andy Ryan and Myles Hippolyte
April 7, 2018: Falkirk 1-2 Dunfermline Pars are pictured celebrating opening goal by Kallum Higginbotham. Fraser Aird put them 2-0 up before Aaron Muirhead's penalty pulled one back.
January 2, 2018: Dunfermline 2-0 Falkirk The Pars celebrate Declan McManus's clincher (pictured) after Nicky Clark's opener
November 4, 2017 Falkirk 1-1 Dunfermline Boss Paul Hartley celebrates first goal since he took charge of Falkirk, by Jordan McGhee, but nine-man Pars get draw
August 19, 2017: Dunfermline 3-1 Falkirk
April 22, 2017: Dunfermline 1-2 Falkirk Nathan Austin celebrates scoring winner
FalkirkDunfermline AthleticLeague One