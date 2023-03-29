Picking up something from games is key at this stage of the season, says Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 with Forfar Athletic on Saturday afternoon at Ochilview on League Two duty (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Warriors have seven matches left of the campaign, and are currently two points outside of the promotion play-off places in fifth, however they do have a game in hand over the two teams above them.

On Saturday, Naysmith’s men drew 1-1 with sixth-placed Forfar Athletic at home, with the boss was happy with the point despite taking an early lead.

“On the day nobody deserved to lose it,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “Possession was pretty even and both teams had a similar amount of shots on goal. I felt both teams put a lot into the game and both teams really tried to win it.

Reilly looks to break free in the middle of the park (Photo: Scott Louden)

“It was a good match to watch from the sidelines and I don’t have any complaints about the point. They were at their best and we were at our best. The only slight frustration is that we took the lead in the game and we were pegged back – but it was a really well-taken goal by Craig Slater.”

The Warriors goal on the day came from Queen of the South loanee Gavin Reilly, with the forward grabbing his first goal since joining ten minutes into the match, slotting him in the box from Matty Yates’ cross.

Naysmith added: “It was great for Gavin (Reilly) to get his first goal for us but even taking away the lack of a goal up until Saturday, his performances for us so far have been excellent. Of course, strikers like to score goals so I am sure it will give him a big boost. He really led the line for us well and he was constant handful for their backline despite being up there himself for periods of the game.

“He kept them occupied and I think in that showing he really stood out and you could see that he is a player who has played at a much higher level of football. Long may that continue because we brought him in for that reason, he can be a real difference maker for us.”

Gavin Reilly is mobbed by his Stenhousemuir team-mates after netting the opener (Photo: Raymond Davies)

Next up for Stenhousemuir is a trip to face Dumbarton on Saturday, and the boss believes his side should approach these final games looking to win them, but that it is just important that they don’t lose them.

“Just about everyone still has each other to play,” Naysmith explained. “I don’t think anything will be decided anytime soon. The league, the play-off places, the relegation play-off place – I honestly believe we won’t see clarity across the league until possibly the second last weekend of the season, or it might even go down to the final day.

“We just have to focus on each game as it comes and we need to keep in mind that if we win our game in hand then we are in the play-offs. It is in our own hands in that respect. We need to go into each game going out to win it, but it is so important that we pick up something every week.

"We’ve faced Dumbarton two times recently and this will be a third time in quick succession. The teams know each other really well now. When we went there recently, we lost the game in the first half, after the break we are were actually the better side.