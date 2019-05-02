Petravicius, Rudden and Paton injury doubts for Falkirk v Ross County

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has injury doubts over three of his key players ahead of tomorrow’s make or break relegation decider against SPFL Championship winners Ross County.

Top scorer Zak Rudden, Lithuania international Deimantas Petravicius and midfielder Paul Paton - who have amassed 94 appearances between them this term - are all injury doubts for the vital clash.

Paul Paton has played 32 times this term. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Speaking on Tuesday McKinnon revealed: “Zak hasn’t trained but I’m sure he’ll make it. Zak has been phenomenal for us this season but we also need other players to step up.

“If they get into the right areas, take up the mantle, be positive and try to score goals. We can’t just look to Zak in every game, we need goals from other parts of the team and everyone knows what is at stake.”

Updates on Alloa’s status at Ayr will not be passed to the bench on Saturday – though the Bairns boss expects the players to learn of their requirements from the supporters’ reactions. However facing a crucial match without four of the more regular performers this season would be a blow.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Demi and Paul haven’t trained either so we have a few niggles but I’m hoping everyone else will be available.”

Davis Keillor-Dunn will also miss out due to his loan statuis from Saturday’s opponents.

