Peter Hay handed crucial role at Bo’ness United Community Football Club

Peter Hay signs up for new role at club

Peter, a former winner at the Edinburgh News Local Heroes Awards, has been volunteering with the club for over a decade, latterly as chairman. During his tenure the club has gone from strength to strength.

With over 325 players aged between four and 18, and even more on waiting lists, trustees recognised the need for a full-time role to oversee day-to-day operations.

Hay will attempt to drive forward initiatives to help the club fulfil its potential while remaining at the heart of the Bo’ness Community.