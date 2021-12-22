Perfect 14 wins out of 14 sees Bo'ness United under-15 girls storm to league title glory

Bo'ness United Community Football Club Under 15s girls are league champions

The Grangemouth side share a similarly young squad and have only lost once. Sitting in second spot, just above Athletic, boss Irvine is well aware of the threat they pose.

“They’ll be up for it and so will we,” he said. “I’ve said before when we were a wee bit behind them and they were flying that the matches against them will be important. I’m happy with where we are at the moment.

“Whoever wins won’t decide the league winner and there is a lot of football to be played. Whitburn and Armadale will be looking at the game too and it is really a four-horse race.”

Saturday saw Athletic’s match against seventh-placed Fauldhouse United called off at the last minute due to poor weather conditions. Low-lying fog was deemed to be too thick by the referee just an hour before kick-off.

Irvine said: “It was the right call. It is frustrating, but there isn’t much you can do about it.”

In the South Challenge Cup’s fourth-round, Athletic will travel to New Western Park to face West of Scotland Football League side Renfrew. That tie will take place in early February.

Irvine wants his team to continue with their fine cup form against teams higher up in the tier system.