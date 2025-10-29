Penalty pain for Bo'ness United as Stuart Hunter rues cup exit

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter admitted he felt “furious” after his side failed to progress in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup last Saturday.

The Newtown Park outfit lost on penalties in the third round to fellow Scottish Lowland Football League team Civil Service Strollers at home despite having a man advantage for 40 minutes.

Josh McCulloch’s ordering off at the start of the second half after Kieran Mitchell’s opener before the break had the BU in cruise control – but they found themselves 2-1 down after Alieu Faye’s quick-fire double.

And they needed a 93rd-minute leveller from Jamie Watson to force penalties. In the shoot-out, Strollers’ stopper Adam Meek saved three times to send his side through.

Raging manager Hunter called out his players’ poor defensive display after the cup exit.

He said: I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game. We had enough chances to win the match. We are winning 1-0 after 60 minutes and are down to ten men - we should be good enough to see that out. I don’t think they did much to score twice; individuals have to defend better, it’s as simple as that.

"I’ve said this loads but it was true again today. We aren’t being gifted goals, we are having to work hard to score. We aren’t doing the same, we’re giving goals away.

"That’s what is so frustrating. We could have gone 2-0 up and we had chances but that is when you need to stand up, be big and strong and see things out. We simply have to win our headers, the basics.

"The goalkeeper and defenders earn their money when the ball is swung into the box when you have to win defensive headers and clear your area first and foremost.

"We’ve had to chase a late equaliser to take it to penalties against a team that had created basically zero opportunities. They’ve created two chances and scored twice, we’ve created nine/ten good chances.”

Hunter continued: "We’re already out of the Scottish Cup and the South Challenge Cup and now we are out of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup. I don’t accept that.

"I am honestly furious that we haven’t managed to progress.”

The BU now host Heart of Midlothian B in the Lowland League this Saturday. They sit sixth on 23 points from their 14 outings so far.