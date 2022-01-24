Paul Watson signs for Falkirk as defender returns to the Bairns
Paul Watson has returned to Falkirk, signing an 18-month deal with the Bairns.
The 31-year-old defender was last on the books at Dunfermline Athletic and rejoins Falkirk having made over 70 appearances over a three year spell in 2015 to 2018.
Under Peter Houston, Watson was a key figure in the side that finished second two years running in the second tier.
Head Coach Martin Rennie said: “Paul is a player that we have been looking at for some time and I am delighted to get the deal over the line. He is a very experienced defender who has played at a really good level, and I am extremely pleased he has chosen Falkirk over several other excellent options.”
“He is a player who will add a lot of ability to our squad and I am delighted to have him on board.”