Paul Watson signs for Falkirk as defender returns to the Bairns

Paul Watson has returned to Falkirk, signing an 18-month deal with the Bairns.

By Ben Kearney
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:42 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:52 pm
Paul Watson is back at the Bairns (Pic: Falkirk FC)

The 31-year-old defender was last on the books at Dunfermline Athletic and rejoins Falkirk having made over 70 appearances over a three year spell in 2015 to 2018.

Under Peter Houston, Watson was a key figure in the side that finished second two years running in the second tier.

Head Coach Martin Rennie said: “Paul is a player that we have been looking at for some time and I am delighted to get the deal over the line. He is a very experienced defender who has played at a really good level, and I am extremely pleased he has chosen Falkirk over several other excellent options.”

“He is a player who will add a lot of ability to our squad and I am delighted to have him on board.”

