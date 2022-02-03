Paul Watson made his second debut for the Bairns at Links Park on Saturday in the 2-1 defeat (Picture by Alan Murray)

The centre back returned to Falkirk last week and made his second debut for the club in the 2-1 defeat against Montrose in cinch League 1.

Despite taking the lead, and having most of the early chances, Falkirk went in at the break losing due to a five minute horror spell.

Both goals from Blair Lyons and Craig Johnson were avoidable, and the defender said it was unacceptable.

He said: “We were in complete control in the first half and then five minutes of switching off has cost us.

“If we got to the break a goal ahead you can manage the game from there onwards into the second half.

“It was really sloppy on our part and it is what we need to brush up on fast.

“When we conceded one we lost another straight away which can’t happen.”

Speaking about his return to the club after joining despite having offers from the two divisions above, he praised head coach Martin Rennie for his management style and coaching methods.

"It was my first game back and I am delighted to be in there helping the guys and good things will come, I am sure of that,” he said.

“The players that have come in will really bring this team up a level.

“Last time I was here it was brilliant and when I spoke with the manager I understood straight away his ambitions and expertise.

“We shouldn’t have to go away to places like this and need to score three goals just to take something from it and the manager has every right to be angry.”

The new-look backline saw Watson play in the middle of the back three, with Jevon Mills and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair either side of him.

However Taylor-Sinclair went off injured forcing a makeshift defence but the defender said that was irrelevant.

“It's not just the back three or the back five, it's the whole team that defends your box and tries to keep the ball out of the net,” he explained.

“I think as an eleven, that is where we need to get better.

“When we work as a proper unit that is when you will see improvement.