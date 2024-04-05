Paul Smith: People talk about the Falkirk team going to another level, the fans have gone one better this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith has paid tribute to the club’s unwavering fanbase for to “going to another level” this season, saying that support the team has received all season long has played a key role in sealing a Championship return.

The Bairns sealed the League One title last weekend, putting the icing on the cake with a 7-1 win at Montrose, and they are chasing an invincible league campaign with just five matches remaining.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Smith, who also made over 50 appearances in Navy Blue as a player, hailed the backing from the stands.

Falkirk assistant manager and former player Paul Smith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He said: “I was lucky enough to play for the club when it was in the top flight. That is the reason that myself and John (McGlynn) came here – because we knew the potential that was here.

“The support have really got behind both of us from the start. It has been 22 months now and the progression has built up to last Saturday at Montrose.

“Even in that first season, we fell short at Airdrie but we got to a Scottish Cup semi-final. We’ve simply got better and better.

“The Ultras group and the fans in general have been brilliant. It was amazing to see the generations on the park together celebrating last weekend and it was fantastic.

The Ultras 1876 fans' group in the Kevin McAllister Stand have brought an atmosphere all season long (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The celebrations went on long into the night with the fans and it was something to remember. It has been a tough five years and I think for many it was relief.

“I can remember coming to Falkirk in my last year at Raith Rovers and the crowd were very quiet. You could feel that they were waiting for a Falkirk player to make a mistake.

“Every teamthat came here knew that if they could break past 20 minutes without conceding then the crowd would probably turn on them.

“People talk about the team going to another level this season, the fans have really gone to another level with their backing. We cannot thank them enough.

“The 3-1 away win at Hamilton Accies sticks out for me. The support that day was immense. Last Saturday was giving something back for all they have given us.”

Ahead of the home match against Cove Rangers on Saturday, live on BBC Alba with a 5.30pm kick-off, Smith was quick to quell any suggestions that the squad may have one eye on their summer holidays.

“We have that added incentive,” he explained. “The guys have broken records this season and they want to go one further. Even if we had lost a game already, I can assure you that we would still be striving to win as many games as possible.

“I can’t see the players switching off. They have so much pride. That invincible tag is dangling in front of them, and to be fair, trust me, myself and John wouldn’t let them.