Paul Smith on 'outstanding' Calvin Miller, title run-in and Falkirk's excellent Queen's Park performance

Paul Smith and John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Paul Smith reckons Falkirk’s second-half performance at Hampden against Queen’s Park was up there with the Bairns’ top showings this season as they close in on top-flight football next term.

Goals from Liam Henderson, Gary Oliver, Calvin Miller and Tom Lang sealed a comfortable 4-0 win on Saturday – with the victory sending Falkirk eight points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship with just seven games to go.

And despite also having a superior goal difference, assistant manager Smith says nothing is over and done with yet.

“Definitely not,” he said. “We've got a really tough game against Airdrie next Saturday. They've grabbed a great result today, they're fighting for their lives.

Falkirk's Tom Lang celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“It can turn so quickly. We're one game at a time. We'll enjoy the weekend then focus again.

“We've just focused on ourselves. As I say, we can win the league ourselves. It's up to us.

“We can’t change with Livingston or Ayr United do. There's no way that John (McGlynn) would let the players switch off.”

On the match, which could have seen Falkirk rack up even more goals, Smith picked out goalscorer Miller for his “outstanding” showing.

Falkirk’s Calvin Miller scores to make it 3-0 against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Brad Spencer saw a poor penalty kick saved by Calum Ferrie at 0-0 but in the end it didn’t prove costly.

“I thought at that stage we were just starting to get a grip of the game,” Smith said.

“I think we've actually scored a good goal before that. The one that was called for Barney Stewart being offside. I don't think Barney was offside.

“Our analysts are telling me he was onside from there. So I felt we would always create chances. And it was a really important goal right on half time.

“To come in 1-0 at half time obviously made a huge difference to us. Queen's Park changed their shape a wee bit in the second half and the game opened up.”

He added: “I thought we were absolutely outstanding in the second half.

“I think that’s the best we’ve played in a long time.

“I hate picking players out, but I thought Calvin Miller was absolutely outstanding the whole game today.”

The clean sheet was Falkirk’s fourth in five outings and the Bairns’ solidity at the back pleased Smith just as much as the attacking verve on show.

“We're absolutely delighted with four clean sheets out of five as well, which we were demanding,” he said.

“We were losing too many goals since probably Christmas and New Year time.

“So we've certainly tightened up. Again, I thought Tom Lang was outstanding today.”