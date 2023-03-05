Paul Smith: Craig McGuffie's wonder-strike will take some beating for the goal of the season award

The Bairns defeated the Blue Toon 5-0 on the day, with all the goals coming in the final 30 minutes of the match, including a stunning hat-trick from substitute McGuffie.

His first strike came from just inside his own half, taking advantage of a back-tracking Stuart McKenzie after he slipped kicking the ball.

"Craig McGuffie stole the show with his hat-trick,” Smith said. “The first one was tremendous – the goalkeeper was working his way back and it had to be spot on to reach that high point in the net.

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith at the end of the match against Peterhead (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

“Without doubt it has to be up there for the goal of the season. We’ve seen many so many great strikes this year, mainly from Callumn Morrison but that one tops them all.

“The second one was a great goal too. He has a sweet left-foot and he finished it really well.

“He works hard in training and keeps his head down, it has been hard for him.

“It then just so happens we finally get a penalty when we are 4-0 up. I thought we had a stonewaller in the first half for a handball.

Max Kucheriavyi scored his first Falkirk goal against Peterhead on Saturday afternoon

“But we take it. We’ve had a few go against us this season and a few in big games that could have saw the match go a different way.

“Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison were the two penalty-takers but they were both off which made it easy for Craig to step up and take it.”

On the match itself, he added: “Peterhead came to sit in and they made it very difficult for us. That was there game plan and we knew that would be coming to do that, it was just a case of breaking them down and being very patient.

“The manager said that to the guys at half time, it was all about staying patient and focused. We would certainly get a goal if we kept doing what we were doing.

Coll Donaldson celebrates making it 3-0 to Falkirk against Peterhead

“The first goal opened the game up for us and it changed it because they had to open up a wee bit. We totally punished them after that and it was convincing.

“The goals were fantastic. It was great to see young Max (Kucheriavyi) come on and get a goal. It was a fantastic finish.

“Everyone is contributing and the bench players made a massive impact again today. We had nine players on the bench for the first time in a long time and it was strong.

“Ola Lawal did a bit of training midweek and he is coming back. We’re only without Paul Watson now.

Blaine Rowe embraces hat-trick hero Craig McGuffie, who came on as a substitute with 15 minutes to go

“In this quarter, we’ve taken 24 points out of 24 and it has been fantastic. We finish it off at Dunfermline on Tuesday and what a game that will be to play in.