Paul Sheerin: 'Relentless performance rewarded us with goals'

Paul Sheerin on the touchline (Pic Michael Gillen)

Striker Michael Ruth opened the scoring early on and the Bairns never looked back dominating the match. Aidan Nesbitt and Charlie Telfer added to a comfortable scoreline in the second half.

Sheerin was happy with the way his side approached the match after losing last time out against Dumbarton earlier in the season.

“I thought the first half hour they really asked questions of us from set plays which was what I expected, but outwith that we controlled the ball. We stood up to that well but I would prefer that we didn’t put ourselves under unnecessary pressure but when you come away from home you do sometimes accept that.

“I’m being hypercritical however. We created so much and Sam Ramsbottom made a couple of saves that would go in any other day, especially the one from Leon McCann which was sensational really.

“It was an afternoon that was enjoyable for me probably more so than most of our games this season because the players did what I asked and made sure to capitalise when we were on top and get the second goal. We knew after the last game against them that it wouldn’t be easy.”

Aberdeen loanee Ruth was back to his best leading the line and expertly finished for the opening goal of the game, as well as assisting Telfer late on after a powerful run. Sheerin said: “I was delighted for Michael (Ruth) to get his goal and it was a good finish. He will have dips because he is a young player but I have always said what he gives the team is immense. He never stops hassling defenders and chasing down lost causes.

“His work rate was superb just like the rest of the team. The determination from the whole unit to keep a clean sheet was really pleasing as well and the last ten minutes were as comfortable as we have had.”

“We are always looking to be clinical and getting the second goal was important for us. It sets up the game for us to counter them when they push forward which opens it up for us and Charlie (Telfer) gets a goal because of that. We’ve been playing well recently and we are starting to look a lot more like a structured unit.”

Sheerin was happy with the application and energy from the side throughout the match and he wants to see it continue.

“When you are a full time team you need to bring an energy to the game when you are playing a part time side and haven’t done that as well as we should, so it was pleasing to see that today.

“Charlie Telfer and Aidan Nesbitt were unplayable today and when you bring that to the table and you add in our wide players being on form - we are a team that really hurt the opposition.”