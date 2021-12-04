Paul Sheerin: I'll take full responsibility, no matter the outcome

Paul Sheerin on the touchline (Pics Michael Gillen)

Goals from Louis Longridge, Luca Connell, Charlie Fox, Luis Longstaff and a double from Liam Brown sealed three points for the Spiders.

The Bairns completely capitulated after losing the third goal, through captain Steven Hetherington’s error, and lost another three easy goals to condemn Falkirk to a new low in what is the third year of third tier football for the once Premiership chasers.

Sheerin pulled no punches after the match, saying: “It’s a disaster, from start to finish we were well beaten, we had a ten minute spell after we went two up top, but I am clutching at straws. It was an embarrassment.

Luca Connell scores one on one

“The third goal condemned us but even after that you want to manage the game. The worst case scenario is to at least come out of the match with just the three goals, and I feel sick saying that.

The 47-year-old admitted he would take the full brunt of what is to come after witnessing such a damning defeat.

“There is a negativity around this football club at the moment and it is up to us to fix that. I totally get the anger from the fans because the only way, rightly, to appease them is to win football matches and we aren’t doing that.

“I don’t think there is anything I can say that would take the hurt and embarrassment away from them. It was a horrible day and we will pick the bones out of it on Monday.”

Falkirk fans leave the ground early, having seen enough

The head coach has continually backed his players throughout the recent run on in-different results, but says today is different.

“They are a brilliant group of boys and I feel for them. I see what they give me at training and that makes it even more galling because I know what they can do.“I can’t defend them today though, in any way. I told them that in the changing room and I said I would reflect on my own performance too.”

He added: “I don’t have words to describe it right now, anger and frustration are not even close to how I feel. I would say four of the six goals were from individual errors that were down to the players themselves.

“We need to communicate better on the park. I don’t hear enough voices out there and that hurt us today, especially when we were chasing the game.”

When asked about his future at the club, he said: “I’ve been in the game long enough to know that results dictate what happens overall and I understand the fans' deep anger and resentment.