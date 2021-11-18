Paul Sheerin delighted to have selection headache going into Montrose match

Paul Sheerin on the touchline (Pics Michael Gillen)

SPFL League 1 manager of the month Stewart Petrie brings his side to the Falkirk Stadium having not been beaten away from home this season. The Gable Endies haven’t lost in eight matches, although they have only won two in that period.

The Bairns are now four matches unbeaten themselves after winning 3-0 away to Dumbarton on Saturday and have found a steady starting eleven.

Sheerin said: “Stewart (Petrie) has done a magnificent job and being unbeaten away from home at this stage of the season is a great achievement. They are a club that has been in a good place for a while and they have a talented squad of players.

Falkirk won 3-0 away to Dumbarton in their last match

“The starting eleven over the past four weeks have been consistent with their performances and they deserve to hold the jersey at the minute. It’s up to them to hold onto it and it is great for me to have so many options. Ryan Williamson and Callumn Morrison are easy to pick out because they have just come back, but Seb Ross and Ernaldo Krasniqi are chomping at the bit too to get into the team and they have both been great in training over the last couple of weeks.”

Midfielder Aidan Nesbitt was included in the SPFL team of the week and Sheerin praised the consistency of the 25-year-old.

“Since he joined the club he has been one of the most consistent players in the squad. He’s pulled others through matches and even throughout our poorer spells he’s probably been decent in just about every match. In the past few games he has really been a handful and he is always willing to drive forward. Stevie Hetherington and Charlie Telfer have really helped in midfield too and the balance at the moment is sitting nice.”

Luke Holt has been recalled from his loan at Lowland League Dalbeattie Star and was on the bench on Saturday, with Sheerin confirming Robbie Mutch is injured.

Robbie Mutch watches on from the stand