Paul Dixon says the Bairns season fell apart in September

He said to the Herald: “Well, I reckon I’ve played a total of two-and-half games since the 27th of November so yeah it’s not been great to be brutally honest.

“But you just have to just get with it and sometimes you just have spells like this in football, I had my wrist injury in that period.

“It’s not easy to sit on the bench with the way this season has went, frustration doesn’t cover how I feel.

Bairns defender Paul Dixon (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“The consistency has been non-existent and when we win a game we just can’t seem to go on from that and build.

“Not being able to pick the same back four consistently does make a big difference at any level of football but it’s the managers job to deal with that.”

He pinpointed the Bairns poor mid-September results as the key moment that the campaign went wrong.

“From the Alloa away and Dumbarton home games in September, we just fell apart and the season was thrown to be brutally honest,” he added.

“The manager was sacked but as players we had to just move on whether we agreed with it or not.

“We’ve lost more games than we’ve won this season which is simply not a good season.

“There is no point sugar coating it because it hasn’t been anywhere near what this club expects, but to actually have that statistic read true is damning.”

Falkirk face Cove Rangers this weekend and Paul Hartley’s side could win the title on the day depending on results.

He said: “Those last two games have just about sealed the league for them and it really shows what they can do.

“The league could have blown wide open but they have showed the fight they have in the dressing room.