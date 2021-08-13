Paul Dixon interview: Falkirk FC defender has already bettered last season's goal tally in the 2021-22 campaign

Paul Dixon celebrates scoring in the 5-1 League Cup win over Albion Rovers on July 13 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Dixon, 34, who scored in the 5-1 League Cup mauling of Albion Rovers on July 13 and the 2-1 league success against Peterhead on Saturday, responded to a tongue in cheek question from a journalist as to whether his recent exploits meant he had eyes on being the club’s top scorer this season.

“Why not,” Dixon said. “Better late than never in my career.

"I have already bettered my total from last season.

"It can take the pressure off the strikers knowing that we can score from other areas of the park.

"And to be honest, you need boys to be chipping in from all over the park with one or two here and there.”

Falkirk conceded their fair share of goals from setpieces last season but have tightened up this campaign with a positive contribution coming from assistant coach Danny Grainger.

Dixon said: “Danny mainly does going through the setpieces. Obviously it comes from the gaffer but Danny’s very much on it, making sure that people know where they are, what they’re doing, what their job is and who they’ve got to pick up.

"Working on it every Thursday and Friday before a game is definitely working well.”

The latest test of Falkirk’s League 1 title credentials will come at Airdrieonians this Saturday.

Dixon said: “It wasn’t just Airdrie last season that we had problems with setpieces but they are a team that like to play for setpieces so I’m sure that will be no different on Saturday.

"We’ll just make sure that we concentrate as we have been so far this season and making sure we defend properly.

"Airdrie have the same manager so I’d expect similar to what they were last season, just work hard, get in your face, put the ball in behind you and cause you problems.

"As a team we need to solve those problems.”