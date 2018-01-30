Paton's place at Stenhousemuir until end of season

On-loan Hearts midfielder Harry Paton is to stay at Stenhousemuir until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder - one of the Warriors' top performers in the first half of the campaign - has renewed his loan deal at Ochilview.

Boss Brown Ferguson has been working to secure Paton's services in addition to those of Hibernian youngster Innes Murray, who has also extended his loan deal.

There had been some suggestion that Paton - recently recalled by Hearts as they went off to Spain on the winter break - might move out to a Championship side.

But the fans' favourite has enjoyed his spell at Ochilview and will now be a key part of Stenny's push for promotion from League 2.