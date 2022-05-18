Pace win King Cup quarter-final tie: Kane happy to get through the 'really difficult one'

On Wednesday night, the Pace drew 4-4 with the Volunteer Park side and went the distance to penalties, with ‘Kano’ the hero, saving two spot-kicks.

Goals on the night came from Sam Colley, Danny Ashe and David Grant, who bagged two on the night.

Speaking to the Herald, the ex-Camelon stopper said: “We’ve not played in a couple of weeks and that probably showed in our performance overall.

David Kane made two saves in the penalty shoot-out

“We put a lot into the game but we got there in the end and that is all that matters. I managed to save a couple of penalties to help us go through so I am delighted with that, it is just part of my game.

“Luckily I was the hero in the end. I was confident of saving at least a few of them so I am just so happy.

“When you go down to ten men for half an hour and see it out after conceding, it really gives you a boost going into the shoot-out and of course we had just scored seconds before it, so that did help us.

“There was only one team in the ascendancy at that point because of those factors.”

The Pace already know their route to the final, with Livingston United up next on Wednesday night away from home.