Pace boss Smith sees defeat as only a blip

On Saturday, Marty Wright’s goal wasn’t enough as they lost out to their local rivals in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round.

The Pace now face Kinnoull this weekend away from home in the league.

Looking back on the match, boss Smith said: “The disappointing thing for ourselves was the way we conceded the first goal. It was poor defensively and it left us chasing the game at that point.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline on Saturday

"Camelon had a game plan and they executed it very well on the day, probably better than what we did.

"We had chances to equalise and I felt we had enough in our tanks to go on and win the game, but we couldn’t make it count.

"The second goal made it that bit more difficult going into half time and we said at the break the next goal was crucial.

"However, they scored a great goal from a free kick and we were just chasing the game at that point. The goals in general were pretty soft from our point of view.

“We’ve had two great league victories and the first week has went well outwith this match.

"If you asked me last week if I wanted six points and a cup exit or a progression and less points – I would have taken the league victories every day of the week.