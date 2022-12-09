'Our players need to step up' - irked John McGlynn admits Falkirk stars are playing themselves out of the team

The Bairns were dumped out of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Thursday by Championship title hopefuls Dundee, with an early double from Zak Rudden, including a contested fifth minute penalty, and a stunning strike from Finlay Robertson sealing a 3-0 victory.

McGlynn felt he was forced to make a triple substitution at the interval, with his side having failed to register a shot on target up until the break.

“The start wasn’t great but it was a never a penalty,” an irked McGlynn said. “It was soft as anything, the player has done particularly well to win the penalty; he has played for it and he was very clever about it. The referee has been conned. PJ Morrison was unlucky as he got a good hand to the penalty but the pace maybe beat him.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn wasn't pleased with the way his side conceded two early goals to Dundee (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"It was a brilliant start for them but there was a long way to go at that point and we should have found a way to get ourselves back into the game. The second goal was very soft, it was too easy and we didn’t make it difficult for them at all. They play a couple of passes and they deliver a decent ball in and it was a tap-in. It was just too cheap.

“The rest of the first half was poor from our point of view. So much so that I am having to make three substitutions at half time which is not what you want to do, but it did work and we got some improvement in our play.

“I was happy with what we did in the second half. Over that period we were the better side and we created some chances but unfortunately we lost another goal. Overall, I have to be disappointed with the performance because we need to be at that second half level all of the time.

"I can hold my hands up and say it was no embarrassment. Dundee are a good side but the first half wasn’t enough from us. Of course it wasn’t a priority but we always go into a match with the view of winning it regardless of competition or team.

Finlay Robertson rounded off the scoring for Dundee; a dejected Brad McKay (blurred) after the goal

"There was an opportunity for players to stake a claim for a jersey tonight. Guys had a real chance. We changed things a little bit because we didn't get it right on Saturday (against Airdrie) in terms of getting the result over the line.

"There are players here who need to try and step up to the plate. We want to build a team that is consistent and at the moment people are not necessarily grabbing the jersey. We’re having to change the team far too often.”

Zak Rudden's spot kick opened the scoring for Dundee, despite PJ Morrison getting a hand to his effort

