'Our league form is not good enough' - Camelon boss Johnny Harvey hits out after 3-2 home defeat

The Mariners led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to Mitchell Taylor’s double – he has now scored five goals in two games after recovering from a knee operation - but were pegged back twice before Preston netted a second half winner.

“Obviously the league table doesn’t make good reading,” Camelon boss Johnny Harvey told The Falkirk Herald. “I do believe performances have merited more points than what we’ve had.

"Injuries at the start of the season cost us. But the league form is not good enough.

Camelon manager Johnny Harvey (Library pic by Scott Louden)

"We were going into Saturday with a bit of momentum and let ourselves down by not managing to get the result, especially leading twice.

"For their first goal we have left a man unmarked at the back post who had a tremendous finish.

"For their second goal our players stopped because the ball had crossed the byline.

“With not having linesmen the referee has thought that the ball stayed in play, they’ve crossed it in and the boys had an unopposed header to make it 2-2.

"I was raging but it’s difficult for referees. I’m disappointed with my players because we didn’t play to the whistle.

"The third goal has come after a corner and their man has got away from his marker so there’s things that can be worked on defensively.”