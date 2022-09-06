'Our league form is not good enough' - Camelon boss Johnny Harvey hits out after 3-2 home defeat
A disappointing start to the East of Scotland League first division season has Camelon third bottom with three points from five games following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Preston Athletic.
The Mariners led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to Mitchell Taylor’s double – he has now scored five goals in two games after recovering from a knee operation - but were pegged back twice before Preston netted a second half winner.
“Obviously the league table doesn’t make good reading,” Camelon boss Johnny Harvey told The Falkirk Herald. “I do believe performances have merited more points than what we’ve had.
"Injuries at the start of the season cost us. But the league form is not good enough.
Most Popular
-
1
'Of course it's a sickener' - East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure gutted as team remain winless in league after conceding two goals in final five minutes
-
2
'Our attitude and performance wasn't good enough, and I am angry' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts
-
3
Kelty Hearts 2-0 Falkirk: Early strikes down below-par Bairns in Fife
-
4
Dunipace 4-2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Grant stars again as Pace move up to fourth place
-
5
Stenhousemuir 3-1 Stranraer: Stenny boss Stephen Swift delighted after club's first win over Stranraer since January 2017
"We were going into Saturday with a bit of momentum and let ourselves down by not managing to get the result, especially leading twice.
"For their first goal we have left a man unmarked at the back post who had a tremendous finish.
"For their second goal our players stopped because the ball had crossed the byline.
“With not having linesmen the referee has thought that the ball stayed in play, they’ve crossed it in and the boys had an unopposed header to make it 2-2.
"I was raging but it’s difficult for referees. I’m disappointed with my players because we didn’t play to the whistle.
"The third goal has come after a corner and their man has got away from his marker so there’s things that can be worked on defensively.”
Camelon host Thornton Hibs in the Challenge Cup second round this Saturday.