Our home form’s a disgrace, says Stephen Swift

Thomas Orr drives with the ball for the Warriors (Pictures by Scott Louden)

The Warriors have now only won twice in 11 home league matches under manager Stephen Swift, and the boss was furious after watching his team lose yet again at Ochilview Park.

He said: “We knew they would come up with a spirited performance because they are fighting for their lives.

“They were going to be hard to break down and that was definitely the case.

Manager Stephen Swift watches on from the touchline

“Credit to them, it was a much better Cowdenbeath team than what we faced earlier in the season, but we have to look at ourselves.”

He added: “I’m perplexed at how bad our home form is.

“It is a disgrace, and we can’t seem to get things right at home.”

Swift admits change is needed now after such a poor display.

Adam Brown moves past Cowdenbeath's Bobby Barr

“We seem so flat at home, and I have stood by boys in regards to selection and given them time to fathom it out,” said the 41-year-old.

“Now I can’t wait any longer and change has to happen. It can’t continue and we need a new outlook because I want to be in the play-offs and our home form is stopping that.”

After an even first half, Maurice Ross’s side came out after the break showing attacking intent and took advantage of poor Warriors defending to open the scoring on 47 minutes through Robbie Buchanan’s poked effort.

Ten minutes later, Bobby Barr made it two and sealed the points after a short clearance ended in a goal.

Swift told us he couldn’t believe what he saw in the second half of the match.

He said: “Going in at 0-0 in the first half was fine for me and it was always a match set to be played like that, but when we concede so early in the second half, it gives them exactly what they wanted.

“The story of our season is the goal – a throw-in that isn’t dealt with and a number of mistakes along the way and it ends up in the back of the net.”

He added: “Our concentration is crap. It really is disgraceful and I don’t say that lightly. When you continue to do that, the psychological damage just gets worse and worse.”

With the January transfer window well under way, Swift was clear that if the right player becomes available, he would be open to adding to his squad, saying he will do whatever is necessary to make the promotion play-offs come the end of the season.

He said: “The result highlights the fact that we are short in a couple of areas.

“I still think this squad is good enough, but I need more from this group of players.

“If the right person becomes available, then we will act on it for sure.”

Stenhousemuir, currently fifth in League 2 on 26 points from 21 games, have next weekend off due to the Scottish Cup and are next in action at home to Elgin City in two weeks’ time, with kick-off at 3pm.

“I’m hoping that it does us well,” Swift said about that upcoming break.

“We need time to reflect on the squad and it gives me more time to work on bringing players into the club.