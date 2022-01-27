'Our goal tally is frightening' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd hails his troops after 5-0 beating of Penicuik Athletic for 18th straight win

Linlithgow's Willis Hare (right) gets stuck in during Saturday's cup win (Pic by Andy Penman)

Goals from Mark Stowe (2), Conor McKenzie, Callum Bremner and Alan Sneddon gave Rose a 5-0 home East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fourth round win over Penicuik, the only team ahead of them in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

"It was pleasing,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette.

“Obviously we would rather it had been in the league but hopefully it can put a wee dent in Penicuik’s confidence psychologically.

"They were coming to size us up, we were sizing them up so it’s a good marker for us as well.

“We were delighted. It was one of the days when everything clicked.

"The boys have set a standard.

"That performance, the second half especially, was right up there with the best we’ve had since we’ve been in charge.

"Our goal tally this season has been frightening. Mark Stowe has been kind of leading the line but we’ve got guys like Alan Sneddon chipping in and Conor McKenzie’s first start in a wee while and he got a goal.

"We’re getting goals from all over the pitch which is really, really pleasing.”

Rose, just a point behind Penicuik with 12 league games left, continue their league campaign this Saturday at home to Herd’s former club Camelon, whom he and current Rose assistant John Miller made an acrimonious departure from when sacked last March.

"At the end of the day Camelon’s done us a favour with how everything’s turned out,” Herd said. “We’ve ended up at Linlithgow so we’ve landed on our feet and it’s been a great start for us.

"But we need to be wary of Camelon. They’re sitting second bottom, they’re desperate for points.

"They had a good win on Saturday as well so they’ll be dangerous. They’ll be coming in a wee bit of a buoyant mood so it’s up to us to take care of the occasion.

"It’s just another game. It doesn’t matter who the opposition is.

"The main focus is to get three points and try to get to the top of that table.”