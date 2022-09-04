'Our attitude and performance wasn't good enough, and I am angry' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-half strikes from Joe Cardle and Scott McGill sealed what was a simple three points for the Fife hosts, who started the match bottom of the third tier table.

“I am deeply, deeply disappointed with the performance,” he said of the Bairns display. “We came here after losing to Dundee in midweek, but that should have never affected us in any way.

"We’ve been in great form but our attitude with regards to the start of the game and the tempo we played at wasn’t good enough.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn after the full-time whistle (Photos: Michael Gillen)

"We were slack at the back and we gave them so much encouragement. We made it easy for them. We were second best to them.

"We gave them two goals of a head start and that is exactly what they were hoping would happen. They could sit back and hit us on the counter attack. We played right into what they were hoping for. Individually and as a team we were poor. Kelty deserved their win today.

"Both goals were poor. Joe Cardle is free in the box to score from a few yards out and for the second one Nicky Hogarth should save it, and he knows that. But we win and lose as a team.

"I am really angry about our performance.”

Callumn Morrison has an early strike at goal

Falkirk lined-up on the day with a changed backline, with Finn Yeats moving back into the middle of the park. Leon McCann moved sides to right-back, with Sean Mackie going into left-back with Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson as centre-backs.

The boss explained his decision as one that didn’t have any impact on the game.

"We wanted to get Finn back into the midfield because that is his natural position,” McGlynn said. “With Ryan Williamson being out we have had to play him in at right-back and he has done well, but he still isn’t a right-back.

"He is a young guy playing senior football for the first time and you want to help him and not throw him in the deep end. He was a little bit off it today, but so was everyone else.

Nicky Hogarth and Liam Henderson react to Kelty's second goal

"The central-defensive partnership should have done much better. That is two good centre backs for this league and Sean Mackie is a natural left-back. Leon McCann did well at right-back.

"I don’t think it had any bearing on the outcome. It didn’t cost us the game and it wasn’t to do with that.”

He added: “Sometimes, subconsciously you don’t mean it but you look at them being bottom of the league, having scored one goal and conceded eleven, and that can work against you.

"What is annoying is thinking about now needing a reaction. We shouldn’t have to do that every few weeks. We should be putting in more winning performances.

"We have aspirations and ambitions here. I don’t want us to be playing in League One but we are giving a team two goals a head start.