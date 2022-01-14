Orr showing he belongs at this level, says Swift

02-01-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 284 days of UK wide coronavirus restriction measures. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Stirling Albion FC. Season 2021 - 2022. Matchday 19. SPFL cinch League Two. Stenhousemuir goal Thomas Orr 9.

The ex-Stranraer forward has impressed since taking the injured Robert Thompson’s spot in the side, scoring 11 goals this season, putting him way ahead of anyone else in the Warriors’ side.

Swift was full of praise for Orr’s goal-scoring touch and work-rate within the team, saying: “He’s taken a little bit of time to settle, like most of the squad, but he is really coming into a game now and is looking like the player I knew I had signed from Stranraer.

“That’s four in four games now for him and he has a clinical touch in front of goal.

“Long may it continue because he is a player who gives all for you when you put him out on the pitch.”

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Swift also confirmed that Thompson could return to training this week after being out for a lengthy period due to injury.

He said: “We’re expecting him to come back for light training this week, and that would give us a timeframe of around mid-February, which would be a big boost going into the final few months of the season.”

Swift was happy to get three points against Rovers but admits he still feels constant frustration at knowing where his side could be in the league table if they’d cut out silly errors earlier on.

He said: “We’ve been careless and it’s cost us, from being a great team to a decent one.