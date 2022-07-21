O'Reilly revels in Warriors winning performance

Speaking to Warriors TV, he said of the 2-0 result: “To a man, we were excellent. “The gaffer was keen on us keeping our shape and we really did that on the night.

"I’ve not played in a couple of games but I felt I did well.

"Coming here and getting three points is huge and it leaves us with a chance in the group.

Euan O'Reilly's double secure the win at Links Park (Photo: Scott Louden)

"It felt like season before scoring with a couple of chances being missed and despite us dominating the match, we were still level.

"I suppose if we weren’t creating them, it would be a bigger problem.”

He added the introduction of last season’s club top goalscorer, Tam Orr, helped the Warriors find the opening goal on the night.

O’Reilly slotted home his first on the rebound after the goalkeeper made a stunning stop to deny Orr.

"Tam coming on was great,” he said. “Last season, his numbers were scary and he is a brilliant goalscorer.

"Matty (Yates) and Tam put in a shift up front and they did the hard graft.”

The winger also thinks he could have had another goal, with a strike in-between his two goals being called narrowly offside by the linesman.