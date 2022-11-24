Opposition view: Wick Academy boss Gary Manson hopes home advantage is a leveller for his side

The Harmsworth Park outfit, who sit in 10th spot in the Highland League, host the Bairns this weekend as they look to make the fourth round of the competition for the first time in their history.

A crowd of over 1,000 is expected according to club officials, with over 500 Falkirk fans expected to make the long trip north.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, player-boss Manson said ahead of the tie: “It’s a great opportunity for us. We hope the conditions and the pitch will be a bit of a leveller. If we were playing down at Falkirk on their artificial surface, we’d be right up against.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson on the touchline (Photo: Melanie Roger/Wick Academy)

“We’re up against it anyway, but I’m hoping the conditions might play into our favour with the slope at Harmsworth Park and potentially the travel as well. Hopefully those things work in our favour and if our gameplan comes off and everyone plays to their best we’ve got a chance, there’s no doubt about that.

“On our day we’re a good team and can match most teams in our league. I don’t think I’ll need to motivate the boys, it’s a chance to create history in front of a big home crowd against full-time opposition.

“I’ve said to the boys already this is the sort of game you want to play in, this is why you train in all weathers through the winter. You do it for days like Saturday and hopefully the players can make the most of it.”

The Scorries boss also managed to take in Falkirk’s 2-0 win over Edinburgh recently in League One, and he is hoping home advantage is a leveller against the Bairns quality on the park.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson watched Falkirk's 2-0 win over Edinburgh recently (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Manson added: “I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I wasn’t as prepared as I could be. You could clearly see they’re a good team with loads of good, technical players who will hurt you if you give them space and time.

“But when I watched them it was a beautiful day and they play on a pristine astroturf pitch. Whereas this game is totally different. I’m hoping it will be a windy day and the pitch will be quite soft with a bit of rain.

“Hopefully the conditions will be a bit of a leveller, but from watching Falkirk and the reports I’ve had on them they’re a top team. I could get as many reports on them as I wanted but I prefer to see them with my own eyes.

“I probably learned more watching them myself than going through five reports. I feel I’ve got enough information to know how they play, I’d imagine they won’t alter how they normally play for facing us.

“We’re up to speed with Falkirk, there shouldn’t be any surprises and there are no excuses on that front.”

Meanwhile, Wick will have two new signings to call upon on Saturday with Orkney attacking pair Jamie Flett and Toby Macleod joining the club last weekend.