Opposition view: Pars boss James McPake plays down derby significance ahead of Falkirk clash

The Pars sit top of the table in League One and have only conceded one goal and collected five clean sheets so far this campaign in only six outings.

Speaking to club media ahead of the game, he replied when asked if the occasion had given his squad an “extra spring in their step” preparing for the match: “No. Not at all.

“We know it is a big game, but we want to be involved in big games. We are a football club that again over time has played in big games and we want to do that again.

Pars boss James McPake has had his say ahead of the big match on Saturday (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want big crowds and we had that here (at East End Park) against Airdrieonians and down at Palmerston last time out, but we know if we keep winning those crowds will come to every match.

"Of course there is a rivalry there with Falkirk but it is three points and that is what are thinking about.”

On Falkirk, the former Hibs and Dundee centre-half added: “They are a good team. John McGlynn is very experienced manager and they will come here with a set way of playing – and they won’t veer too much away from that. He likes to play out from the back.

"We have seen them against Dundee, Kelty and against Queen of the South, while they have been at every game of ours. There will be no surprises in either camp.

James McPake and John McGlynn last faced off against each other in the dugout when managing Dundee and Raith Rovers respectively

"We’ve watched them enough to know their qualities and where we are going to try and hurt them.”

When asked about squad availability, McPake confirmed midfielder Paul Allan was the only one set to miss out.

"Craig Wighton has a wee chance of making it,” he said. “Paul Allan is one that we should know more about next week.

"Everyone else is fine for the match and Craig should make the squad.