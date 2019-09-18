OPINION: Stability will bring success - got to give the next in at Ochilview time to get it right at Stenhousemuir

Sports Editor David Oliver hopes the next manager in at Stenhousemuir, whoever they may be, has time to get it right after Colin McMenamin’s dismissal.

What would Alex Smith say? The former chairman of the Scottish League Managers’ Association was forever imploring patience among football clubs’ hierarchy, to give the managers time with the players, don’t be so quick on the trigger.

Now, just a month into the season Stenhousemuir – one of Smith’s old clubs – is looking for a new manager again. Ten months after their last managerial change.

The Warriors are, like last year, two wins from the promotion places. Only this time they’re a division lower than when they dismissed Brown Ferguson.

The departure of ‘Bomber’ came as a bit of a surprise, and it didn’t work out despite Colin McMenamin’s best efforts and a sterling showing in cup competitions. Before them was another surprise sacking – of Martyn Corrigan – with the Warriors competing at the top end with Rangers in the second division as well, but then the replacement – Scott Booth – didn’t work out as envisaged either and Stenny’s league stock tumbled.

It’s early in the season and results taken across the calendar year have not been good enough for the Warriors but a hiring and firing cycle spanning between 10 and 18 months isn’t conducive to success.

It’s no surprise that when Stenhousemuir have held a manager for a settled period – Brown Ferguson’s three and a half years, John Coughlin’s three, Terry Christie’s seven including the Challenge Cup win – the club has seen positive results and promotions.

If that doesn’t ring true with Mr Smith’s advice – given to him when he became the Warriors’ first ever first team manager – then I don’t know what does.

Hopefully whoever replaces Colin McMenamin can get it right, and be given time to get it right too.