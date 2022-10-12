Opinion: Scotland blow World Cup chance as they flatter to deceive on the big stage once again

Since THAT night at the Parc des Princes – when we witnessed Shelly Kerr’s star-laden side somehow crashed out of the 2019 World Cup with a whimper, despite being three goals to the good with fifteen minutes to go against Argentina – it feels like the women's national team has failed to capitalise on two successive tournament trips.

In fact, they have done the very opposite with the defeat at Hampden Park, thanks to Amber Barrett’s strike twenty minutes from time that ensured Scotland will miss out on two tournaments in a row.

Speaking after the match, Losa admitted an "incredible opportunity" was passed and blamed fine margins not going Scotland's way for his side's failure to return to the finals.

Crestfallen - Scotland's squad at full time on Tuesday night (Pics by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group & Ian Macnicol/Getty Images)

He said to the media: "It is a game of moments and the game was based on two moments that went on the side of the opponent.

"We feel disappointed. We need to go back home and feel about the lost opportunity.

"Obviously we see ourselves coming back, making sure everyone sticks together and continues this journey for the next tournament.

"The last tournament the team was not capable to play the play-off so we are developing the team.

Sam Kerr was one of Scotland best performers on the night before being substituted

"Qualifying to the Euros could be more accessible, that's what we have to be focused on now.”

The post-mortem of Scotland's campaign will likely point to the same issue that has plagued the team for such a long time, they managed just 14 goals in 13 outings under Losa (excluding matches against the Faroe Islands) and they just don’t create chances like they should.

Ireland were everything you’d want Scotland to be like. Aggressive, confident and full of character unlike a tepid Scotland that looked leggy and lacking belief.

The Spaniard will likely keep his job, but does it really feel like progress is being made?

Manager Pedro Martinez Losa has yet to truly reinvigorate Scotland since taking over the job

What is for sure is the next generation that the Scottish FA are so badly trying to capture aren’t attending matches.

The near 11,000 attendance on Tuesday was a new competitive record – but looking back to the 2019 World Cup send-off match against Jamaica shows a different story.

18,555 attended that match, which was a friendly.

Whatever happens, the longer-term impact of missing out on another tournament will no doubt make even harder to sell the women’s game.

National team stalwarts Nicola Docherty and Rachel Corsie console Erin Cuthbert

Away from the national team the progress of the domestic game looks to be finally on a positive trajectory.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League being administrated by the SPFL looks like a worthwhile move, and the new Sky Sports TV deal – which will see five matches shown is a good start.