Opinion: Falkirk pay the price for shambolic 12 months

Ahead of the club’s AGM on December 16, the financial accounts for Falkirk were published and the damage done over the last financial year laid bare for all to see.

And it’s not a pretty sight. Over the past 12 months to the date ending May 2019, the club have made a loss of nearly £700,000, leaving them just over £135,000 in the bank.

It’s been a disaster both on and off the park. All the good work over the previous years to get the club into a reasonably strong financial position has been undone. The one positive to take is the club don’t carry any bank debt, but with no youth academy in place, where are Falkirk’s sellable assets coming from?

Money has been frittered away on two playing squads, two managers that weren’t capable of keeping the club in the Scottish Championship, fines paid out for breaking SPFL rules and compensation to Morton for tapping up their manager.

And the bleeding will continue for the Bairns with another huge turnover of players in the summer, the binning of Ray McKinnon, and reduced income from playing in League One.

If they can’t get promoted this season then there must be question marks over whether the club can remain a full-time outfit.

There is of course £250,000 from the Will Vaulks transfer still to be taken into account and gigs being played at the Falkirk Stadium to try and offset the losses, but the simple fact is the club cannot continue to sustain losses of this magnitude.

For whatever reason the club and Mark Campbell could not agree terms on a potential takeover deal which, if Campbell is to be believed, would have given a multi-million pound boost to the club. What is clear from the results though is the club need fresh thinking and a fresh injection of cash to get them back on track.