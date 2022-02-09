Online already

Head coach Martin Rennie applauds the fans at full time

Speaking to the Herald, he said of the performance: “We’re certainly still finding our feet, we’ve added a lot of players in short space of time.

“To get everyone on the same page will take a little time and tonight it felt like in the second half it all came together.

"Winning games and scoring goals is the quickest way to build confidence in a group and the win and the performance will go a long way.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rennie said the goals scored by his players were of the highest quality.

"Getting two goals early on settled us for sure and they were great strikes at a perfect time,” he said.

"Jaze Kabia’s was what you want your forward to do, he got into a great position and stuck it away.

"Craig McGuffie’s goal was a moment of brilliance too.

"As for the third that actually pleased me just as much, scoring from a corner is something we need to more.

"It was a perfect delivery from Charlie Telfer and Paul Watson was aggressive in the air and beat his marker.”

Jaime Wilson came on for a rare appearance off the bench, but the natural forward slotted in a right wing-back, much to the surprise of the fans.

"I instructed him to go out and play like Cafu and he did that!” joked the head coach.

"He’s actually been working on that in training and in a couple of bounce matches he has slotted in there for us.