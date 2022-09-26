'One of our best home performances' - Goal hero Gary Oliver loving it as Falkirk beat Partick Thistle to seal cup progress

Gary Oliver (right) scored clincher against Partick (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS)

Striker Oliver, 27, slotted home at the near post to seal a deserved 2-0 home third round win over Championship leaders Partick Thistle on Friday night, adding to Rumarn Burrell’s first half opener.

"I played a few games in midfield last season,” he said. “So I got the kind of feeling for it.

"I enjoy it now, especially the way the team play football. You are getting a lot of touches of the ball.

"Sometimes maybe I’m a wee bit too deep but I’m just trying to help my team-mates out, try and get round about and help them find a pass.

"The gaffer spoke all week about midfield runners trying to get into the box to help Callumn (Morrison) and Rumarn for goals. Tonight we proved if we get in the box you’ll get chances.

"I prefer to be up the park to get a goal but sometimes you need to try and drop in and help your team-mates instead.

"It was probably one of our best performances at home. We need to try and carry that into the league game against Clyde on Saturday.”