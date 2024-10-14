'One for the future' - Falkirk confirm signing of Heriot-Watt University star Barney Stewart

New Falkirk signing Barney Stewart (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk have announced the signing of Heriot-Watt University striker Barney Stewart on on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old forward, who scored 14 goals in 25 games in the East of Scotland League First Division last season, is seen as “one of the future”.

And boss John McGlynn says he joins much like Keelan Adams did the season previous – with a point to prove and a real chance of making it.

Stewart – just like Adams last term – will spend time back on loan before joining up with the Falkirk first team squad in January.

Former Cumbernauld Colts ace Adams was seen as a prospect signing but he has been the Bairns’ starting right-back this season.

“Barney is a player that we have been keeping our eye on for a wee while,” McGlynn said.

“We were tipped off about him, he’s a striker that can play in the wider areas as well, but we’re really bringing him in as a centre forward.

"He’s 6 foot 2, he has a good athletic build, he’s quick, so there’s a lot of raw material there and he’s definitely one for the future.

“Now that we have signed him he is going back out on loan to Heriot-Watt until January when he will come into the club and we will get a better look and a chance to work with him.

"From there we can see where the path is for him going forward, he’s one with potential and a little bit like Keelan Adams you never know, he might hit the ground running.

“We are delighted that he has decided to come to Falkirk, there was competition from other teams, so we are really pleased he has chosen to come to The Falkirk Stadium, and we look forward to working with him.”