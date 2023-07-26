News you can trust since 1845
'On another day we take something from it' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Dundee United defeat

Falkirk boss reckons his side were worth at least a point on Tuesday night as they were edged out 1-0 by Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
By Ben Kearney
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Bairn loanee Kai Fotheringham took advantage of a Tom Lang error on 28 minutes to win the match for Jim Goodwin’s side, despite Falkirk being on top for most of the second half.

“Getting beat is harsh on us, we deserved something from the game,” McGlynn said. “We caused them a lot of problems but just didn’t get on the end of anything.

“We weren’t clinical enough. We got in behind and if there’s a better final ball we might have got our rewards.

John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Dundee United pressed high and Tom Lang should probably go long. But he’s went across the face of the goal and put it on a plate for Fotheringham and they score.

“It’s frustrating to lose a game like that on a mistake. We need to cut the mistakes out, there’s been too many and it gives the opposition a goal headstart.

“I’m delighted with the second-half, we put them under pressure and kept going to the end. Their goalie (Jack Walton) has made great saves.

“I am a little bit frustrated not to get anything from the game but delighted with the way we played and the character we showed.

"On another day we definitely take something from it.”

