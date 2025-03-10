Ollie Ecrepont: East Stirlingshire stopper on loan from Ayr United earns Scotland under-19s call-up
The Falkirk club brought the Somerset Park goalkeeper in on loan back in January 2024, and he has since earned a full-season loan move to Pat Scullion’s side after a string of stunning performance as a 16-year-old playing in Scotland’s fifth tier.
Now 18-years-old, Ecrepont has selected for Neil MacFarlane’s youthful under-19s squad who head to Spain this month for two friendly matches against Sweden and Poland.
Scotland face the Swedes on Wednesday, March 19 before taking on the Poles three days later, with both matches taking place at the Pinatar Arena.
The under-19s have won five of their eight matches since MacFarlane took over as head coach last summer.
They were last in competitive action in November when they narrowly missed out on qualification to the Elite Round, after a win over Liechtenstein, a draw with France and a narrow defeat to Wales.
Ollie wasn’t invovled in that squad – but he did previously join up with the group earlier in 2024 for a trio of friendlies.
He earned a clean sheet on Saturday as Scullion’s side drew 0-0 away Civil Service Strollers. The Falkirk side sit tenth in the table having collected 33 points from 29 games.