Ola Lawal: Scoring in front of the fans for my first goal is a moment I'll never forget

Lawal, 20, grabbed the third goal on Saturday against Queen of the South, ensuring the Bairns made it three league wins out of three.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he admitted the moment was hard to put into words.

“It was a great goal to score,” he said. “The supporters were brilliant behind the goal and the atmosphere was amazing.

27-08-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 5. SPFL cinch League One. Third goal Falkirk. Diving header scored by Ola Lawal 21 from an Aidan Nesbitt 10 cross.

"When I scored, I honestly couldn’t believe where I was at that moment in time. It was crazy.

"The stand was packed and you could see how much it meant to everyone.”

The Irishman reckons he couldn’t have picked a better club to kick-start his career, even if he has only been here less than a month.

He praised boss John McGlynn for his management style.

Ola celebrates in front of the fans

“I have to thank the manager for giving me a chance and believing in me,” Ola added.

“The move happened so quickly and it is still a bit of a shock.

“I can’t put into words how much I appreciate what he has done for me so far.

“The boys have really helped me settle in too and I already feel comfortable here, the way the manager works suits me so well.

“I just want to keep on doing my thing. The aim now is to keep on scoring goals and contributing in any way I can.

“You can see the togetherness we have as a group and that is coming through now in the results and performances.

“The manager has a clear vision of what he wants us to do and I think we are getting there now.”

While the move to Falkirk was a big change from playing for Chippenham Town in the National League South in England, Ola has been able to call on his brother Bosun for tips about the Scottish game.

The defender is on the books at Celtic and he currently plays for their B side in the Scottish Football Lowland League.

"My brother told me this would be a great place for me,” he explained. “He enjoys the football up here and it is really fast paced but he warned me of that.