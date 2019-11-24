Oft-criticised Falkirk player earns rave reviews after Scottish Cup win - Fans views

Falkirk fans have had their say after co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller got off to a winning start.

The Bairns swept aside East of Scotland outfit Linlithgow Rose and many supporters believed the performance was an improvement with what had gone before.

And with a few tweaks it would get even better, with often criticised Paul Dixon earning rave reviews after his goal and an assist

Alan Bennie said: "Great start lads and team played with a lot more passion. Cannot wait for Saturday. Well done to all at Falkirk Fc. Tough week but good result."

Christopher Nelson: "Change of formation seen the real paul Dixon MOTM best game in a Falkirk shirt."

Campbell Preston: "Change of system seemed to suit the players, but it's a hard game to judge due to the quality of the opposition. Dixon was excellent."

Suzanne Ferrie: "I certainly hope that falkirk winning last night's game, in Cup rounds or not, that they keep up their good performance and keep winning and try to get back in Scottish Championship.

"Well done and praise to David McCracken and Lee Miller for their support and encouragement. Good work boys."

Steven Gow: "An absolute stroll, men against boys. You can only beat what's in front of you and we did."

Raymond Setchfield: "Goal given away was terrible defending. Shaken after that for a bit. Overall good performance. Still loads to improve on. Interesting formation. Worked well for Dixon."

John Fairley: "The Linlithgow goal was a carbon copy of the goals lost against Airdrie and Dumbarton in the previous two games and the panic button got pressed again and confidence was knocked a bit. Overall an improvement and new formation looks promising."

Dave Pettie: Great result for the lads.onwards and upward.

Keith Kleinman "Well done the team played with some fight and looked like that they wanted to win and play for Falkirk."

Dave Kirk: "Liked the new formation, needs a couple of tweeks. Onwards with climbing to the top of the league."

"