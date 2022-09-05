'Of course it's a sickener' - East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure gutted as team remain winless in league after conceding two goals in final five minutes

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Ure's men are 17th in Lowland League

Shire are down in 17th place with five points from eight games after conceding two goals in the final five minutes, having led 2-0 thanks to goals in either half by Jack Hodge and Dean Watson.

“Of course it's a sickener,” Shire boss Derek Ure told The Falkirk Herald. “We’ve not managed to see the game through and it was disappointing the manner we conceded the goals.

"Both goals we scored were good goals from our part and we played really well for the vast majority of the game.

"Then we’ve switched off and given away two goals. The first one’s an error and the second one it’s just poor that we’ve not seen the game through.

"We just need to dust ourselves down. We’ve got two cup games the next two weeks and we just need to stop making basic errors, start taking our chances when they come along and then hopefully everything will be all right.”

Ure doesn’t necessarily feel Saturday’s late collapse was down to a lack of confidence within his players.

He added: “We can put it down to a lack of confidence if we want but I think a lot of it is basic errors that are costing us all over the park.

"On Saturday we’ve scored two goals but we’ve still not won the game. So we need to brush up defensively as a unit and then attack as a unit.

"There is no point pointing the finger at individuals.

"It’s a team game and that’s what we’ve got to do is take responsibility as a team, starting from the backroom staff and then the players go and do the business for us.

"For 85 minutes they did what was asked of them and then there was a wee bit of naivety on their behalf with regards to seeing the game through.”